Ishmai Dadson in maroon jersey during a friendly match in March 2020

Zvishavane- A 20-year-old Ghanaian footballer who had come to Zimbabwe on an invitation by Shabanie Football Club for trials is now allegedly stranded in the mining town, TellZim News has learnt.

Ishmael Dadson, who came to Zimbabwe in February 2020 is now relying on well-wishers for food after he failed to be registered with the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) because of the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic which saw football being temporarily banned.

In documents shown to TellZim News, Dadson, who is a graduate of Volta International Sports Academy (VISA) came to Zimbabwe in February 2020 for trials which were said to have started on January 28 of the same year according to the invitation letter signed by Kudakwashe Gwatirisa who was the club secretary general then.

The letter invited Dadson who is an attacking midfielder and Johnson Kofi Osei who is a goalkeeper, and the coaches of the club were however interested in Dadson and Osei returned to Ghana after the trial stint.

Speaking to TellZim News, Dadson said he is now in a dilemma as he now wants to go back to his country saying no one is taking care of him.

“I have been staying here at the club house and no one is taking care of me. I only rely on well-wishers for food. There is Mr. Shoko and Mr Sibanda who were executive members of the club back then who sometimes give me food, otherwise without them I could be starving.

“My passport was confiscated by the Immigration department of Zimbabwe as they said I am staying illegally. The new executive at the club is not doing anything and I no longer have any hope of playing for the club anymore. All I want now is going back to my country,” Dadson said.

Dadson said he asked the club to speed up his registration last year before his return ticket expired in August and now his passport is expiring in September this year so he is appealing for assistance before his passport expires.

TellZim News is in possession of copies of all letters written to ZIFA and Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) by both him and his parent club appealing for assistance.

“I have written a letter to ZIFA and to the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) in April and in May but I have not received any assistance. My parent club VISA has also written a letter dated April 13 2021 but all this has yielded no results,” said Dadson.

ZIFA central region secretary for administration Gift Nyapomwe acknowledged receiving the letter for assistance from Dadson and said he referred him to ZIFA head office in Harare.

“The young man came here with his letter seeking assistance but our hands are tied since he was not registered with us. The issue is between the club and the player so I think Shabanie FC are the best people to help the young man get his passport if they are the ones who invited him. I however referred him to Zifa head office for assistance if they can assist,” said Nyapomwe.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said they had not yet received any communication from the player and his parent club.

Shabanie Football Club chairman Elias Marufu distanced himself from the plight of the player and said he is not aware of any signed player like him.

“We never signed any player, so the player in question should have an agent who brought him here. He should go back to the same agent,” said Marufu.

His secretary Jonathan Ruhukwa echoed the same sentiments, saying Dadson has to go back to his agent who brought him to Zimbabwe.

“He knows the people who brought him here, so he should go back to those people. I am sure they will be able to help him,” Dadson said.