GRF Director Charles Mazorodze

Gweru Residents Forum (GRF) last week engaged youths and various stakeholders in a capacity building exercise on local governance in an effort to look into the gaps and opportunities which were contributing to young people's lack of involvement in nation building.

Speaking at a virtual engagement on analyzing how youth can actively participate in electoral processes last week, Midlands State University (MSU) local governance expert and academic, Dr Vincent Chakunda said a lot of challenges were hindering youth participation in electoral and governance issues.

"They are a number factors affecting youth participation in our environment today, which include religious beliefs, cultural backgrounds and church doctrines among others. We can look at youths in the apostolic sects who cannot participate in elections simply because their church doctrine one way or the other does not allow them to participate in electoral processes and if they do so they will be labelled as rebellious and can even lead to them being penalized.

"The other thing that affect youths is that young people are not demanding their space in electoral processes and instead of them taking part, they are busy focusing on individual aspects of their lives. They first look for the benefits which come forth with participating in national building initiatives and this then show the element of disunity which young people have among themselves," said Chakunda.

Youth Essence (YE), director Nobuhle Mahlahla added that despite low self-esteem, poverty and lack of resources were major blows to youth participation in electoral spaces.

"Poverty is another challenge which affects us to participate in politics, so we need to address poverty so that we get resources because the electorate does not put its confidence in a poor man, as they usual look forward to someone who can deliver, who can stir development through a strong financial muscle," said Mahlahla.

A youth advocate, Takaedza Tafirei however said, access to information was still one the challenges among young people today.

"Lack to access to information is another challenge which is still affecting young people in participating in governance and electoral process, for example youth with disabilities are not accessing enough information hence their participation is even less than 10 percent which is very pathetic.

"Recently we heard youth could not access to get identity cards due to Covid-19 restrictions, which on its own is a hindrance because without national identity cards youths cannot go for polls,” Tafirei said.

Some youths who spoke on the sidelines of the workshop said their greatest challenge is that those already in leadership spaces do not believe in them because they think they are not patriotic enough, so they will not open the spaces for them.