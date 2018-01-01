Select Menu

Gutu butcheries accused of selling infected meat

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Thursday, July 08, 2021

George Chimwayange

Various butcheries in and around Gutu district are allegedly selling beef which is infected with theileriosis disease to unsuspecting customers, TellZim News has learnt.

Due to a resurgence of the deadly disease which is popularly known as January disease, farmers are now selling cattle at giveaway prices once they show signs of being infected.

The cattle are being sold from as little as US$50 depending with the condition in which the cattle is.

Provincial veterinary officer, Doctor Ernest Dzimwasha confirmed the issue and urged butchery owners to stop selling infected meat since it is not suitable for consumption. 

 “We are aware of these cases in Gutu particularly and this has spread all over the country. Right now we are working together with the police in trying to curb the selling of infected meat because it is not fit for consumption,” said Dzimwasha.

Theileriosis is a disease caused by theileria, which are very small parasites called protozoa. 

