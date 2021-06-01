Alexander Mutembwa

Gutu Rural District Council has so far completed seven of the 22 projects being funded by devolution funds allocated to the district since 2019.

Out of the 22 projects, Gutu RDC has confirmed that seven of the projects are now 100 percent complete, including schools, clinics and road construction.

Projects which are still under construction are nine clinics and their staff houses, three blocks of classrooms at different schools, boreholes, Gwira Secondary school staff house and the vegetable market in Mupandawana town.

Gutu Rural District Council (RDC) Chief Executive Officer Alexander Mutembwa said most of the devolution funds allocated to them were channeled towards the construction of clinics.

“We are focusing more on construction of clinics to improve our health sector and some of them are already complete. We have since procured materials to fence the clinics.

“Most of the clinics are now between 50 and 100 percent complete. The staff houses will accommodate two families each,” Mutembwa said.

Nerupiri Clinic waiting mother’s shelter which is in ward 30 and Mataruse Clinic in ward 14 are two of the projects which are 100% complete.

Recently, Masvingo province was allocated about $2 billion in devolution funds for 2021, from which Gutu district got a share of about $30 million.

Gutu district has reportedly received about ZWL$ 44 134 000 devolution funds from 2019 to date.