GRF Director Charles Mazorodze

Gweru City Council has launched a mobile application developed by Gweru Residents Forum last year to bridge gaps on council billing system.

The application, called G-City officially launched virtually last week, was a donation by GRF and is meant to improve flexible billing by the local authority in the face of Covid-19.

Speaking at the virtual launch, Gweru Mayor Councilor Josiah Makombe said by developing the application, GRF had assisted council in making sure that council billing activities migrate to digital technologies, a much needed move during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Digital technologies are rapidly developing in diverse fields which include our offices and workplaces. We are now in a digital revolution where we are experiencing profound change that new technologies bring to the ways we live, work, interact and do business. We are grateful GRF has come to our aid by donating the G-City app to us," said Makombe.

GRF director, Charles Mazorodze said residents can now access the application on Google play store.

"The application is a very light application which is user friendly in terms of data as it consumes less data. We urge residents to embrace it as it gives effective room for service delivery. The application will also help enhance accountability as it has a tracking system on how transactions go about.

"We expect to obtain an effective and transparent billing system with the coming of this innovation. So the most important thing to note is the application was designed for the community, to give residents room to pay their bills in the comfort of their homes. It's less time consuming and helps keep residents up to date by viewing statements and also engaging in virtual ward engagements," Mazorodze said.

He also said additional features were going to be installed to enable use by those without smartphones.

"The features on the dashboard include report fault, make a payment, report misconduct, apply for a venue, ward chat send feedback and collection schedule’. The ward chat feature for example is a feature which enables the residents to engage with their councilor and share ideas and how best to develop the ward.

"The advantage here is that anyone in the ward can interact at any place hence it also pushes the councilor to take his resident's views as they are on record.

“However additional features like the short code for non-smartphone headsets is also going to be incorporated to accommodate those without smartphones." added Mazorodze.

Gweru City Council Public Relations Officer,Vimbai Chingwaramuse said a joint force had since been established between council and various stakeholders to market the application.

"We are using all platforms to market this application to all our residents. We have taken this innovation on radio, television, social media and print media to educate our people and we are happy people have welcomed the development.

“This application will enable residents to use payment methods such as Ecocash, Telecash among others," Chingwaramuse said.