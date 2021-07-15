Haruperi Katini after receiving a wheelchair, a food hamper and other goodies

CHIREDZI-Having spent the last 38 years struggling to move around conveniently, a 42 year old Chiredzi woman has finally found reprieve after Lions Club Chiredzi Chapter recently handed her a donation.

Haruperi Katini of Vhurumuku area in Chiredzi was a fortnight ago surprised with a wheelchair, a food hamper among other goodies by the Melvin Jones Lions Club Chiredzi Chapter at a ceremony held at Camp David in the Lowveld.

Katini suffered a stroke at the age of four and this unfortunate incident has brought a lot of problems for her, as she is often segregated society.

Katini had a torrid time in accessing public transport and sometimes the operators would demand money to accommodate her whenever she wanted to seek medical attention.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Katini expressed gratitude to the Lions Club saying she was now capacitated to roam around mixing with others.

“Words alone cannot express how grateful I am for this donation. I never saw this coming and it came as a surprise for me, surely I can now go to the shops and also visit friends and family in the vicinity,” said Katini.

Former Lions District Charter Governor David Saunyama said it was the organization’s mission to put smiles on the less privileged and marginalized members of the society.

“As Lions, our everyday goal and mission is to put smiles on the less privileged members of the societies we live in. They also deserve the best and today we remembered them,” said Saunyama.

The Chapter, in partnership with Botswana’s Phalakhane Lions Club also handed over clutches, sanitary pads and groceries to Primrose Hlaisi at the same ceremony.

Lions Club is an international organization and also has a district charter which constitutes of Zimbabwe, Botswana, Malawi and Mozambique.

Chiredzi West Member of Parliament, Farai Musikavanhu and Chiredzi Town Council Chairperson and Lions Club member, Gibson Hwende were also in attendance.