Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa

A 25-year-old Chiredzi man from Masapasi village in Mukwasine died after he was attacked by a buffalo while fetching firewood on an island along Save River.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and told TellZim News that Innocent Ndandi was found gored to death on the morning of July 12, with buffalo spoor around the place where his body was found.

Circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident were that Ndandi, in the company of his wife Flora Ngundu went to Save River to fetch water and to collect their cattle back home from the grazing areas at around 1700hours on July 12.

Ndandi instructed his wife to drive the cattle home as he remained behind to fetch firewood on the island, and on her way home, Ngundu heard a strange animal sound from the direction her husband had gone.

That night Ndandi did not return home, and around 0600hrs the following day Ngundu went to look for help from a neighbour in tracing his husband’s whereabouts.

Together with the neighbor, they went to the island where Ndandi was last seen and upon arrival they saw a buffalo’s spoor.

They then followed the trail and found Ndandi’s body lying in the river with blood all over the place.

A report was made to the police, who then attended the scene.