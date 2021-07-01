Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa

BIKITA- A 32 year old man from Bikita was recently stabbed to death by his drinking partner after a dispute had erupted when they had purchased Chibuku Super at Chikuku business centre in Bikita.

Maxwell Vengai of Dambo Village under Chief Budzi died after he was stabed with a knife by his friend Wilson Mudurirwa (32) who had sent him to buy Chibuku Super in a local bar.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to avoid the use of violence especially when they are under the influence of alcohol.

“I can confirm that a 32 year old Bikita man was fatally stabbed by a friend after a dispute over US$1. We urge members of the public to by all means avoid use of violence when there is a dispute especially when intoxicated,” said Dhewa.

Eye witnesses said the duo arrived at Chikuku Business Centre around 2pm and Mudurirwa gave Vengai US1 for the purchase of one Chibuku Super.

The two then consumed the Chibuku beer together and spent the whole afternoon drinking and roaming around.

They then departed for Mushafamba Business Centre and at around 5pm, Mudurirwa demanded his change from Vengai who then told him that the Chibuku Super actually costed US$1.

A heated exchange of words between the two erupted and Mudurirwa then drew a knife from his pocket and stabben Vengai once in the stomach.

Vengai fell down and upon noticing that he had committed a crime, Mudurirwa then escaped from the scene.

Mandienga (35) and Admire Dambo (24) who were passing by then noticed Vengai lying on the ground and rushed to help him seek medical attention.

Vengai was rushed to Chikuku clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mudurirwa is still at large and a police manhunt has since been launched.