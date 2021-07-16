Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » Man to perform community service for impersonating a soldier

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 / comment : 0

 

George Chimwayange

A 36-year-old Harare man will perform 245 hours community service after he was convicted of impersonating a member of the Zimbabwe National Army at a police roadblock along Masvingo-Beitbridge highway last week.

Richard Chirombo was initially slapped with a 12 month jail term by Masvingo magistrate Grace Tupiri after pleading guilty to impersonation charges against him, but five months were conditionally suspended, with the rest of the sentence commuted to community service at Magwegwe Clinic in Bulawayo.  

Representing the state, Prosecutor Precious Takuva told the court that on July 7 2021 at around 1030hours at the 10km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge road at a roadblock, Chirombo who was travelling in Doesmatter Nyahombe’s truck jumped off the vehicle and introduced himself as a member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) stationed at Suri Suri airbase in a bid to stop the police from searching the vehicle.

Chirombo, who was clad in an army uniform went on to produce a ZNA identity card in the name of Nathan Dzabaya but after police noticed that he was not the owner of the identity card, members of the ZNA manning the same roadblock were called to interview Chirombo. 

After interviewing him, it was established that the identity card did not belong to Chirombo and he was not employed by the ZNA but he was using the military identity card to outwit police officers at checkpoints.

Chirombo was arrested at the roadblock and was taken to Masvingo Central Police station for further questioning.

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)