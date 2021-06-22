Charles Manyuchi and Muhamad Sebyala

TellZim Reporter

Boxing champion, Charles Manyuchi, is confident that he will successfully defend his World Boxing Federation (WBF) middleweight championship title when he faces a tricky Ugandan opponent tomorrow (July 3) at Flamboyant hotel.

The match which will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols will see Manyuchi exchange jabs with Muhamad Sebyala in the ‘Duel of Doom’ fight.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, Manyuchi said he was 100 percent ready and confident that he was going to retain his prestigious title.

“I’m going to win this clash like I always do. I am ready to defend my title. I cannot afford to disappoint given that this fight is being held in the town where my journey began,” said Manyuchi.

Manyuchi’s manager, Prosper Chibaya said Manyuchi was ready to rumble and is raring to outclass his opponent.

“He has been training very hard for the past 30 days in preparation of this match and we are 100 percent confident that we are going to win tomorrow,” said Chibaya.

However, Abbey Mugayi, who is Sebyala’s manager said they did not come as tourists but to take the title to Uganda after defeating Manyuchi.

“We are not here as tourists but champions because we are going to win. My boxer is more than ready to defeat Manyuchi. Manyuchi is going to be punished in the ring,” said Mugayi.

The boxer who will emerge victorious will also walk away with the WABA World Supreme and World Professional Boxing Federation titles which the Ugandan is currently clinching on to.

The fight was initially scheduled for April 4, 2020 but it was called off on the 11th hour due to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manyuchi, won the title in September 2019 and failure to defend it would have seen him stripped of the title by WBF.

The champion breathed a sigh of relief after he got a special waiver from the SRC to hold the fight.