|Charles Manyuchi and Muhamad Sebyala
Boxing
champion, Charles Manyuchi,
is confident that he will successfully defend his World Boxing Federation
(WBF) middleweight championship title
when he faces a tricky Ugandan opponent tomorrow (July 3) at Flamboyant hotel.
The match
which will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols will see Manyuchi
exchange jabs with Muhamad Sebyala in
the ‘Duel of Doom’ fight.
Speaking
to the press this afternoon, Manyuchi said he was 100 percent ready and
confident that he was going to retain his prestigious title.
“I’m
going to win this clash like I always do. I am ready to defend my title. I
cannot afford to disappoint given that this fight is being held in the town
where my journey began,” said Manyuchi.
Manyuchi’s
manager, Prosper Chibaya said Manyuchi was ready to rumble and is raring to
outclass his opponent.
“He
has been training very hard for the past 30 days in preparation of this match
and we are 100 percent confident that we are going to win tomorrow,” said
Chibaya.
However,
Abbey Mugayi, who is Sebyala’s manager said they did not come as tourists but
to take the title to Uganda after defeating Manyuchi.
“We
are not here as tourists but champions because we are going to win. My boxer is
more than ready to defeat Manyuchi. Manyuchi is going to be punished in the
ring,” said Mugayi.
The
boxer who will emerge victorious will also walk away with the WABA World
Supreme and World Professional Boxing Federation titles which the Ugandan is
currently clinching on to.
The
fight was initially scheduled for April 4, 2020 but it was called off on the 11th
hour due to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Manyuchi,
won the title in September 2019 and failure to defend it would have seen him
stripped of the title by WBF.
The
champion breathed a sigh of relief after he got a special waiver from the SRC
to hold the fight.
No comments