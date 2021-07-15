Charles ‘Busy Bee’ Manyuchi

MASVINGO-Having defeated Ugandan boxer Muhamad Sebyala last week at Flamboyant Hotel, World Boxing Federation (WBF) middleweight champion, Charles ‘Busy Bee’ Manyuchi is not resting as he prepares for two more fights slated for this year.

Although the exact dates for the two bouts have not been released yet, Manyuchi who is affectionately known as ‘Busy Bee’ will once again enter the ring on yet to be announced dates in September and November.

The boxing champion told TellZim News that he will be fighting in Dubai and Tanzania respectively before the year ends and is now waiting for communication from the promoters to map a way forward.

“My next fight is going to be held in Dubai sometime in September, followed by the one which will be hosted in Tanzania in November but the dates are yet to be announced. I am going to carry on with my career and I have no time to waste, because I regret the two years I wasted sitting on my talent.

“As of now I am waiting for the promoters to send me the contract so that I can start to prepare for the upcoming match,” said Manyuchi.

Commenting on his performance against the tricky Sebyala, Manyuchi admitted having a tough time in the ring exchanging jabs with the Ugandan.

“The fight was very tough as I did not expect the guy to go over twelve rounds, I thought it was my fight but the guy was very strong. During the fight I have learnt not to underrate my opponent. I also saw the need to keep on training so that I won’t have ring rust,” said Manyuchi.

Manyuchi also claimed the World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) and the World Professional Boxing Federation titles (WPBF) titles after defeating Sebyala.

Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave Manyuchi a golden handshake of US$10 000 when he visited the state house to present his titles on July 8.