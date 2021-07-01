



TellZim News staff member (second from right) with Cllr Manyanga (second from left) handing over donated goods to ACCH





Kimberly Kusauka





TellZim News’ very own faceless columnist Mapombi recently donated clothes to Alpha Cottages Children’s home (ACCH) from the donations that were being collected at the organization’s offices for over a month.





Mapombi will also donate some of the clothes to Mucheke Old people’s home in the near future from the same donations.





ACCH Secretary Elen Chivavava said they are grateful to TellZim News for facilitating the donation to the children at the home, especially during this winter time where the children need warm clothing.





“We are very grateful to TellZim for facilitating this donation. The children needed warm clothes especially during this cold winter,” said Chivavava.





ACCH Care Giver Mary Makora also said TellZim News had done them a great service and should continue remembering the less fortunate.





“Words cannot express how grateful we are for the donation and may you not do it only for us but for many others in need.





Makora also mentioned challenges the home is facing, which include the broken durawall, food stuff, covid-19 sanitizers and masks, kitchen utensils, books newspapers and funding for their broiler project.





“We are having a challenge with the broken durawall which needs to be maintained so that the children have security. We also need more food because we do not know when the food that we have will run out, we need more kitchen utensils, books and newspapers for the children to read especially during lockdown when they do not go to school.





“There is a broiler project that we are running at the cottage but we need more funding so that it becomes constant,” said Makora.





TellZim was accompanied by Masvingo Urban ward 10 Cllr Sengerai Manyanga who said that the organization should continue doing such a great job of donating to the needy.





“TellZim has done a great job by donating to the children at ACCH and we hope they will keep on doing such a wonderful job,” said Manyanga.





Passmore Kuzipa who doubles as TellZim News Director and Editor said the paper has a human face which reflects and represent the needy in the community, saying however, this initiative was made possible by the members of the community.





“Our faceless columnist known as Mapombi, who has a human face realized the need to raise donations for Alpha Cottages and Mucheke Old people’s home.





“We thank the community for their contributions making it possible for the popular Mapombi to help the elderly and the children,” said Kuzipa.





There are 19 children at the cottages, five girls and the rest are boys. Some children are on medication and their supplies are collected monthly.