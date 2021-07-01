Rujeko isolation centre

Masvingo province currently has the highest covid-19 infection rate according to recently released statistics by health officials this week.

Masvingo province stood at 47 percent infection rate, with the rest of all provinces ranging from 22 to 12 percent, following a surge in both positive cases and deaths recently.

Masvingo Provincial covid-19 Taskforce spokesperson Rogers Irimayi said that the positivity rate was too high, which puts the lives of citizens at risk of easily contracting the deadly virus.

“These statistics indicate a serious problem to us because 47 percent is too high. We are supposed to remain vigilant to ensure that we fight this pandemic, as we adhere to government covid-19 regulations.

“Unfortunately, people are becoming reluctant as they are no longer observing social distance. Also, failure to wear masks properly and sanitizing are the major reasons why our infection rate is higher than other provinces,” said Irimayi.

Masvingo Acting City Health Director Ngonidzashe Mapamula said the recent increase in infection rate has presented a worrying situation to the province, which has also seen Masvingo urban figures shooting up rapidly.

“From the tests done in the city, positivity rate of covid-19 ranges between 12.5 to 35 percent. Comparing with other provinces, Masvingo has the highest number of positive cases and that is a serious concern. If you consult the Provincial Medical Director (PMD) he may disclose the provincial covid-19 outlook,” said Mapamula.

He lamented the level of complacency in the province by the public that he said is likely to be the factor pushing forward the infection rate.

Masvingo Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamhu attributed the increase to the high numbers of people coming from neighboring South Africa.

“The positivity rate is high because of returnees from South Africa who are coming back home through Beitbridge border post. Most of them are testing positive to the virus,” said Dr Shamhu.

Chiredzi district has been a hotspot for the past three months, with cases in other districts rapidly increasing, making the province a hotspot for some time now.