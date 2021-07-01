Masvingo Urban legislator, Jacob Nyokanhete

MASVINGO- Masvingo Urban legislator, Jacob Nyokanhete will channel $2 million which was recently approved under the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) fund program towards the construction of the long-awaited Rujeko Secondary School project.

Nyokanhete told TellZim News that his first funding proposal of $2 million was recently approved and will soon be disbursed.

“I applied for the CDF funds and recently Parliament approved the amount of $ two million and the money will be processed anytime soon. We are not going to carry out any other project until we are done with Rujeko Secondary School,” said Nyokanhete.

He also said they were just being stalled by the Treasury for them to commence work on the ground.

“The disbursement of funds is the major factor in the delay to kick-start the construction work. As soon as money is made available, work will commence,” added Nyokanhete.

Masvingo Town Clerk, Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa also said the school was on council’s top priorities and revealed that they were targeting to have the school functional in 2022.

Engineer Mukaratirwa revealed this during a radio program on Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Campus radio, where he said that the tendering process was in progress and registration of the school was in the right direction.

“Rujeko Secondary school is another major project that we will embark on this year. Right now we are busy preparing tender documents for the procurement of material to start construction of the first two blocks. Our aim is to have our first batch of pupils during the first term of the 2022 schools calendar.

“We have already done necessary paper work for the registration of the school and submissions were made to the responsible Ministry for registration,” said Mukaratirwa.

Secondary school learners from Rujeko suburb travel to Ndarama, Mucheke and Masvingo Christian High schools, thereby risking being hit by vehicles whilst crossing the ever-busy Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.