Minister Sithembiso Nyoni (left) with Housing Director Levison Nzvura (centre)

Masvingo- Mucheke Light Industry Development Association (MLIDA) has expressed dissatisfaction over the area allocated to them by Masvingo City Council as they say the area is prone to flooding during the rainy season.

The issue came to light during a tour of the new site by Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Cooperative Development Sithembiso Nyoni, where Masvingo City Council Housing Director Levison Nzvura presented the MLIDA the land.

MLIDA chairperson Philemon Tarupuwa said council has shifted goalposts after showing them land near Dikwindi Primary School and promised to give it to them in a meeting also attended by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), but have now shown them a different area.

“We are not happy with the area that we were shown today. Council has shifted goal posts because the last time they showed us the place and it was a two hectare space near Dikwindi Primary School.

“The proposed industrial area is located near Mucheke River where there is a temporary dumping site, and the area is too dirty. We will also be affected by flooding if there are heavy rains during the rainy season,” Tarupuwa said.

Another worker at the Mucheke light industry Virimayi Mukuze said he was happy with the idea of having bigger space but not the swampy area near Mucheke River.

“We are happy with the idea of having a bigger working space but we are disappointed with the area which is swampy and nearer to Mucheke River that we were shown today,” Mukuze.

They also blamed the local authority for failing to provide them with land for the past 10 years.

Minister Nyoni said that SMEs should be given a complex with two departments, one for manufacturing and the other one for marketing.

“We are looking for a complex with two separate departments, the one which focuses on manufacturing of raw materials only and the other one which focuses on marketing of finished products,” said Nyoni.

Mucheke Light industrial area is crowded at the moment with people involved in carpentry, welding and those who deal with tombstones.



