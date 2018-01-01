Farai Musikavanhu

CHIREDZI - Chiredzi West Member of Parliament and patron of Chiredzi Stars Farai Musikavanhu, has devoted 50percent of his 2021 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) towards refurbishment of Tshovani Stadium.

Musikavanhu confirmed his intention while urging the local authority and other stakeholders to join hands towards refurbishing the stadium so that it meets Confederation of African Football Association (CAF) standards.

“This is not about me, Chiredzi Stars or Chiredzi Town Council but the community at large. I urge other private players and Chiredzi Town Council to put a hand towards this project,” said Musikavanhu.

He said Tshovani Stadium is the primary recreational facility for eight wards in Chiredzi urban and serves a district centre for national events like Independence Day.

“Half of the 20201 CDF money will be channelled towards installation of a submersible borehole pump, erection of a 5 000 water reservoir and rehabilitation of the sprinkler system for the turf facility in the stadium,” said Musikavanhu

Musikavanhu however, said the other part of his CDF will be directed towards the construction of two classroom blocks at Manyoroka and Batanai Schools in the resettlement areas of Wards 27 and 28 respectively

He said when he came in 2018 Manyoroka School had one block which was at window level but it now has a roof and focus was now on flooring, plastering as well as windows and doors so that lessons start in January 2022.

Speaking during a meeting with Chiredzi Town Council, Chiredzi Stars Secretary General Taurai Dzoro said Tshovani Stadium is in a dilapidated state and needs a lot of renovations starting from the dura-wall, perimeter fence, turf, dressing rooms and toilets.

“When we were admitted into Division One, Tshovani Stadium, where we used to play our Division 2 games was condemned by ZIFA saying it does not meet the standards to host Division One matches. We are currently using Chishamiso Stadium in Hippo Valley instead of our home ground and the community is worried,” said Dzoro.

Chiredzi Town Council Secretary, Charles Muchatukwa said Musikavanhu once wrote to him seeking permission to devote half of his CDF towards the refurbishment while Chiredzi Builders Association promised to take over labour costs towards the construction of the durawall.

Chiredzi Town Council Vice Chairperson Chairperson Ropafadzo Makumire supported the initiative and ordered a quick response towards meeting the project guidelines.

Constituencies are set to receive RTGS$2 million from the Central Government as Constitutional Development Fund (CDF) for the year 2021.