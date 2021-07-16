|File picture
Telecoms
giant NetOne recently launched its first musical album titled ‘One World’ which
is available on its Onetv online platform and other music stores, TellZim News can
report.
NetOne Acting Head of Marketing and Public
Relations Officer Dennis Chagonda said the eight-track album was released in
June and is accessible on online platforms.
“The
album was launched on June 25 and is available on our OneTv platform, YouTube
Channel, and Facebook page as well as music stores. Viewers can visit our
channels for highly entertaining content which we will continue to showcase as
the programme gathers more momentum,” said Chagonda.
The
album consists of eight tracks and features various local artists who include
Tinashe Magacha, Natasha Muz, John Cole, Lee Mchoney, Jah Signal, Holy Ten,
Allan Chimbetu, and Probeatz among others.
Hip hop sensation Holy Ten blessed fans with a
song called ‘Figo’ while Jah Signal delivered a Zimdancehall track on the
album.
Hip
Hop queen Natasha Muz delivered a song for her fans with rich melodic guitars
while the legendary Allan Chimbetu did ‘Murudo’ song.
Chagonda
said OneTv platform will also be used for marketing purposes as it is a tool
for creating brand awareness for the company.
“Apart
from informing, educating and entertaining its audience, the platform will also
be used to broadcast NetOne products. We noticed the increasing number of
people spending a lot of time on the platform so we decided to also use it for
marketing purposes,” said Chagonda.
OneTv
channel is also used to broadcast shareable, interactive and sustained content
that motivates its customers to always want to be in touch with NetOne brand.
