File picture

Terrence Ndowora

Telecoms giant NetOne recently launched its first musical album titled ‘One World’ which is available on its Onetv online platform and other music stores, TellZim News can report.

NetOne Acting Head of Marketing and Public Relations Officer Dennis Chagonda said the eight-track album was released in June and is accessible on online platforms.

“The album was launched on June 25 and is available on our OneTv platform, YouTube Channel, and Facebook page as well as music stores. Viewers can visit our channels for highly entertaining content which we will continue to showcase as the programme gathers more momentum,” said Chagonda.

The album consists of eight tracks and features various local artists who include Tinashe Magacha, Natasha Muz, John Cole, Lee Mchoney, Jah Signal, Holy Ten, Allan Chimbetu, and Probeatz among others.

Hip hop sensation Holy Ten blessed fans with a song called ‘Figo’ while Jah Signal delivered a Zimdancehall track on the album.

Hip Hop queen Natasha Muz delivered a song for her fans with rich melodic guitars while the legendary Allan Chimbetu did ‘Murudo’ song.

Chagonda said OneTv platform will also be used for marketing purposes as it is a tool for creating brand awareness for the company.

“Apart from informing, educating and entertaining its audience, the platform will also be used to broadcast NetOne products. We noticed the increasing number of people spending a lot of time on the platform so we decided to also use it for marketing purposes,” said Chagonda.

OneTv channel is also used to broadcast shareable, interactive and sustained content that motivates its customers to always want to be in touch with NetOne brand.