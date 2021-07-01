Hurbet Fidze

Blessed Chauke

All sporting activities have been brought to a halt for over a year now and a snippet of returns were witnessed but the joy was short-lived after another blanket ban was effected.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) remains adamant on banning sports in the country.

TellZim News caught up with football stakeholders in the country who felt let down by the governing body.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) action was just witnessed in the form of Chibuku Super Cup but the tourney was halted twice due to a spike in Covid-19 in the country.

Although most leagues across the globe are ongoing, SRC banned Chibuku Super Cup and an application by Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) seeking a waiver was quashed.

Zifa Head of Communications, Competitions, Marketing and Club Licensing, Xolisani Gwesela said they were ready for action but SRC has the final decision.

“We are ready to play but SRC has stopped all our competitions. Everything is dependent on SRC before resumption,” said Gwesela.

Blessing Mazorodze who coaches Eastern region Division One side Chiredzi Stars said lack of action has killed a lot of talent in lower leagues.

“SRC has let football down especially lower divisions considering the fact that some clubs are sponsored by individuals who are now doubting sponsoring lower league teams. Lower leagues are more focused on giving young talent a platform, so two years without football is like killing future stars,” said Mazorodze.

Masvingo United FC club chairperson, Hurbet Fidze concurred with Mazorodze and called upon SRC and Zifa to consider giving a waiver to lower leagues when action resumes rather than a gradual approach.

“SRC is actually letting down D1 soccer because I do not see any different from the PSL and D1. If they allow PSL teams to play games why not allow D1 teams to play also?

“ZIFA and SRC has to work hand in glove when the restrictions are lifted so as to include D1 regions because the situation is very bad for D1 teams,” said Fidze.

Officials at the Zifa village have called upon the SRC to weigh its options and be rational before banning sporting activities.

Many players are now living in abject poverty since clubs are refusing to pay them due to inactivity.

Some clubs are reportedly collapsing and some are now defunct while some have seen the ban as a blessing in disguise to strategize.