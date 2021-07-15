OK Zimbabwe Masvingo branch recently donated groceries worth $ZW 85 000 to Mucheke Old People’s Home, TellZim News can report.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, OK Masvingo branch Manager Shingirai Change said that it is OK’s culture to carry out a donation soon after the annual OK grand challenge promotion.

He said they chose the Mucheke Old People’s Home because they saw that they were in need especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As OK Zimbabwe we carry out OK grand challenge annually and soon after the grand challenge we carry out a donation.

“We chose Mucheke Old people’s home because we saw that they were in need especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when the economy is struggling,” said Change.

Mucheke Old People’s Home Chairperson Pastor Kidson Maponga said he was overwhelmed by the donation since it is his duty as a committee member to provide food for the old people at the home, saying it is exciting when a local business gives back to the community.

“We are happy with the donation since it is our duty as Committee members to run around, making sure that the old people have enough food on their table.

“It is exciting that OK is giving back to the community by donating to the old people and this is the second time after they donated in 2019,” said Maponga.

Mucheke Old People’s Home Superintendent Reverend Matokos Chaka said the donation is going to help them for four to five months since they usually struggle to get enough food for the old people.

“The food might cover us for four to five months and we are more than grateful since we usually struggle to get enough food to feed the old people at Mucheke Old People’s Home,” said Chaka.

Currently there are 15 people at Mucheke Old People’s Home comprising of 10 women and five men.

They were all tested for Covid-19 on July 4 and they were negative.