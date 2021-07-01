File picture

CHIPINGE- A Till supervisor at OK Supermarket Chipinge branch was this week dragged to court for allegedly stealing groceries from his employer last week.

Vhukile Mlambo who resides in Chipinge’s medium density appeared before Chipinge Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi facing theft charges.

Mlambo was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to July 28, 2021, for trial.

It was the state’s case that on July 17, 2021, Mlambo, who was not on duty, went to Chipinge OK Supermarket and stole the grocery’s worth over $12 000.

The state alleged that Mlambo who wasn’t on duty went to the shop and tried to swindle his employer as he tried to capitalize on his superiority at work.

Mlambo allegedly took 31X2kgs Hullets brown sugar, three loaves of bread but only paid for the three loaves and one 2kg of sugar.

Acting on a tipoff, the supermarket’s security system discovered the fraudulent activity through CCTV footage, leading to Mlambo’s arrest and recovery of the stolen groceries.

Edmore Manhanganise stood in for the state.