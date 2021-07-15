Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » » Old infrastructure to blame for Gweru perennial water woes

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021 / comment : 0

Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe
George Chimwayange 

Infrastructure which was last upgraded over 50 years ago has been blamed for Gweru City Council’s failure to supply clean water to its residents despite its two main water sources, Gwenhoro and Amaponongwe dams being 90 percent full in capacity, a recent report revealed.

The Public Resource Management and Situational Report of May 2021 by Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) revealed that the local authority continues to tighten water rationing in areas around the city where some areas have gone for long with dry taps.

“Although water is a basic human right and a key to achieving gender equality and household food security, water shortages continue to manifest themselves in Gweru and other cities,” reads the report.

Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe attributed the water shortages to challenges in maintaining a dilapidated infrastructure, some of which was last upgraded 54 years ago.

“The water situation in Gweru is mainly because of an obsolete infrastructure the city has.

“The treatment plant was put in place in 1967 and has never been upgraded nor changed in spite of the growth in the city’s population from 170 000 then to approximately 350 000 people,” said Makombe

The city of Gweru was once hit by a typhoid outbreak which claimed many lives in 2008 and this current situation poses another looming health disaster.

Hwange town was also mentioned in the report as it faces a similar challenge of failure to access clean water despite being next to Zambezi River. 

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)