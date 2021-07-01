Matekede family from Village 15, Mukosi-Gunikuni area in Chivi South constituency





CHIVI- The gods seem not to be smiling for a Chivi couple, who now have four children but all of them are suffering from epilepsy and affording a decent meal and proper clothing still remains a dream for the poverty stricken family.

The Matekede family from Village 15, Mukosi-Gunikuni area in Chivi South constituency is appealing to well-wishers for assistance to take care of four of their family members who are epileptic.

The four namely; Sakina (36), Ngonidzashe (33), Locadia (30) and Edwin Matekede (22) suffer from epilepsy while Edwin also suffers from mental illness.

Shylett Mahwela who is mother to the four said the family is finding it hard to feed and clothe the quartet since their financial capacity is constrained.

“We are experiencing a lot of challenges in terms of accessing food, clothing, reusable sanitary pads, face masks, blankets and soap for washing their laundry. My husband David Matekede does not have any income generating job, so it is difficult for us to take care of them,” said Mahwela.

Mahwela said Edwin’s condition was more worrisome and forces her to tie him to a tree using a rope so that he doesn’t elope.

“Edwin has a mental challenge which makes him to forget a lot. When I go to the fields for peace jobs, I usually tie him to a tree so that he does not move around and get lost. I am asking for the well-wishers to please assist us in any way possible,” said Mahwela.

All the four adults are not capable of doing any household chores and didn’t attend school since their parents couldn’t afford sending them to school

The family is appealing to well-wishers for donations be it in form of material things or even money so that they can improve the conditions of living for their family.





The mother Shylet Mahwela can be contacted on 0776 837 255