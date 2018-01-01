Peter Marimi

Covid-19 continues to cause havoc to individuals, in families, nationally and worldwide. Given this scenario we cannot afford to be complacent even with the coming in of vaccines.

It is imperative, therefore that we go on with vigorous ongoing awareness campaigns in order to prevent this deadly menace from spreading and killing more people.

Awareness is currently being achieved through various means that include TV, radio and newspaper messages, posters, billboards and music.

As we utilise these different modes of communication it is important here to note that poetry is also a powerful and effective means of communication becoming even more powerful when accompanied by music. However poetry is currently not being fully utilised in Covid awareness campaigns.

So in order to address this situation Peter Marimi (69) so far has 70 poems in both English and Shona specifically on Covid awareness that were published in The Mirror newspaper through a poetry column called Covid Poetry Corner that features informative and educative poems on the deadly virus.

Marimi is a published poet in two anthologies that include Jakwara renhetembo (Mambo Press) and Mutakunanzva wenhetembo (Booklove). However, these are being read by The Mirror readers who can only access the newspaper online since the printing of hard copies has been suspended due to Covid-19 induced challenges.

So in order to reach more people with Covid awareness messages Peter Marimi would like to get his poems published in book form under the title Covid Rhymes.

This way they can also be used during Covid awareness campaigns, in communities, schools, colleges, businesses, churches and other institutions. NGOs involved in Covid awareness can also utilise the poems.

The poems can also be used in other forms of media like TV, radio, YouTube and WhatsApp in order to reach more people.

This will result in improved awareness of Covid-19, reduction of morbidity and mortality, improved uptake of Covid vaccination, reduced healthcare burden, improved economy and social life for the population.

Marimi is therefore requesting for sponsorship in order to get the book published. More sponsorship can be used to record some of the poems or shoot videos that can be shown on TV, YouTube and WhatsApp.





Marimi can be contacted on 0772405790 or peter.marimi@gmail.com