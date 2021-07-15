



Kimberly Kusauka

Prominent Masvingo gold miner David Chaka succumbed to Covid-19 early this morning at 24 Hour Medical Centre in Zimre Park after being transferred from Rujeko Isolation Centre with breathing difficulties.

Chaka’s wife Shamiso confirmed the death to TellZim News and said her husband passed on around 4am today at the private medical centre after battling with Covid-19 for some days.

She said her late husband got sick a week ago and was rushed to Rujeko Isolation Centre where he was immediately admitted and placed on oxygen ICU, but his condition continued to deteriorate after which he was transferred to 24 Hour Medical Centre.

“My late husband got sick a week ago and was rushed to Rujeko Isolation Centre where he was immediately placed on oxygen since he was having challenges in breathing.

"His condition was deteriorating by each day and he was transferred to 24 Hour Medical Centre on Monday July 12 and we lost him early this morning,” the wife said.

Masvingo Provincial Taskforce spokesperson Rogers Irimayi said that Rujeko Isolation Centre as of July 12 had three admissions who are all moderate and on oxygen.

"As of July 12 the isolation centre had five admissions, with two having been transferred out, leaving three moderate patients who are all on oxygen,” said Irimayi.

The late Chaka owned a number of gold mines in Bhuka area and a mill along Bondolfi Road.