Operations at the province’s largest referral hospital Renal Unit are set to resume after over two years of inactivity, TellZim News can report.

Masvingo Provincial Hospital Renal Unit which caters for kidney patients was closed after infrastructure became nonfunctional and patients had to seek services at private institutions.

Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Doctor Amadeus Shamhu confirmed that the renal unit is set and they are waiting for assessment of the machines by experts before commencement of operations.

“The renal unit is about to start functioning, we are waiting for health experts to come and assess the functionality of machines since they were bought long back. It is equipped with dialysis machines procured from India by government more than three years ago, experts are coming to test if the machines are still functional to their level best,” said Shamhu.

Doctor Shamhu said he is not sure when the machines will be assessed because of Covid-19 restrictions which ban intercity travel as authorities seek to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“We are not sure when exactly the machines will start functioning because experts cannot travel due to the current lockdown restrictions,” he said.

Kidney treatment remains a critical part of the country’s health sector and the exorbitant fees being charged by private players is beyond reach of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Currently kidney patients in Masvingo mainly get services at Makurira Memorial Clinic.