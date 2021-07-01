Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (Murra) has sought to put an end to mining activities at the Target Kopje Hills, after they successfully filed an interdict at Masvingo High Court last week.

Through their lawyers Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners, Murra filed a court application seeking an order to stop five mining syndicates from mining at the hills beneath the city’s water reservoirs.

The syndicates are; Lions, Lions 2, Bossro, Edward Arthur and Great Zimbabwe mining syndicates.

In their application (HC203/21), Murra claim that blasting which is done during the mining processes pose a great risk to residents’ houses and durawalls which are developing cracks.

They also allege that some of the chemicals which are being used are contagious and might end up contaminating the water reservoirs, putting residents at a greater health risk.

Advocate Phillip Shumba who is representing Murra confirmed the development to TellZim News saying they had filed an interdict at the High Court.

“I can confirm that we have filed an interdict at Masvingo High Court over the issue of illegal mining activities being undertaken at the Target Kopje Hills,” said Shumba.

Murra also served Masvingo City Council, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

Contacted for comment, Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke confirmed the development and said they were not objecting what had been raised by the residents association.

“Yes we received the papers and we are not objecting what they raised so we are yet to make a council resolution towards the matter,” said Maboke.

Murra also wrote to Town Clerk, Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa last year in October, over the same matter but little was done to stop the syndicates from mining.

Various houses in the Hillside have developed cracks and some durawalls collapsed during the rainy season due to the effects of blasting.