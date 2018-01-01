Anesushe Mamhute





CHIREDZI-River Valley Private Limited that owns the famous Mamak Lodges and pre-schools in Chiredzi has announced the opening of its third guest house facility, PaGomo Villa Heights.





The company, which has a lodge in Tshovani and another guest house opposite Chiredzi General Hospital has opened Pagomo Villa Heights to add to its hospitality facilities.





Villa lies on the hill side of Sika and is just a minute drive away from Chiredzi CBD, a development that makes it more convenient and accessible.





The Heights have been described by prominent tourism guru, David Saunyama as unique and competitive, bringing a fresh look to the industry.





"This facility is appealing because of its convenient location. The staff also goes above and beyond to create a memorable stay.





"It just takes your breath away the moment you see its heights which makes it one of the Lowveld’s greatest and unique facilities," Saunyama said.





The guest house has one executive or presidential suite, one double room with twin beds, two standard rooms as well as a board room.





The only executive room is nested on the loft and carries an ensuite bathroom facility with a Jacuzzi as well as a shower booth.





It also bears a balcony which provides a telescopic view of the Lowveld treasure and surroundings.





The Villa has a family conducive environment, characterized by spacious green yards that are dominated by savanna type of vegetation as well as a family size pool that lights up the whole environment.





A modern kitchen also complements other facilities at the Villa and is also fit for self-catering services which makes the Villa outstanding and suitable for family vacations.





Speaking to the media, Pagomo Villa Operations Manager Wonder Dendere expressed his gratitude over fulfillment of this project.





"The idea was about attracting a different clientele to become more competitive and be able to host both domestic and international guests who visit the Lowveld for tourism and other adventures" said Dendere.





He also added that they were far above their expectations as many are already patronizing the facility rating it excellent.





River Valley Chairman, Col Moses Dendere(Rtd)hopes for a quick end to the Covid-19 pandemic so that they host a well-deserved official opening event.





Bookings are open and there is high adherence to Covid-19 regulations and measures that have been set by the Ministry of Health and Child Care to prevent spread of the deadly virus.





For bookings and more information, people can call on 0718827441/0772393011.



