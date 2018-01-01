Chiredzi hockey players

Hard work seems to have paid off for six Chiredzi hockey players, after they recently got a call to be part of the national Under 21 side which is set to compete in Namibia next month.

The six, Amos Chomunorwa, Asme Mpofu, Alec Chomunorwa, Trust Murire, Dumisani Moyo and Onward Shumba are part of the 18 men travelling squad which will compete at the Junior Africa Cup slated for August 14-22, in Windhoek.

Mpofu (20) who is part of the Chiredzi squad told TellZim News that he was elated to be included in the national side and said he was gearing up for the tourney and make their opponents hosiers in the rink.

“I was very delighted to receive the national team call up and to be part of such a star-studded side. We are grateful that SRC gave us the green light to complete our Junior Africa Cup and this will help us build our careers and change our lives. We are training and I am optimistic that we will bring back positive results,” said Mpofu.

Another player, Alec Chomunorwa said he will not be deterred by Covid-19 disturbances but will keep on working hard in training to avoid being a duster.

“Covid-19 has disturbed my dream but I will not lose hope. I will keep on training, until we make it to Windhoek,” said Chomunorwa.

U-21national team manager Hannington Sibanda said their goal was to represent the country well and qualify for the Junior World Cup which is set for India

“Our main aim is to represent Zimbabwe with the best of our ability and we will play for the badge. We have a strong squad and I am confident that we will win. We are also targeting to qualify for the Junior World Cup that will be hosted by India later this year,” said Sibanda.

Some of the countries which are expected to participate include Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, South Africa and Nigeria.

Zimbabwe is yet to know their group opponents since the draw will be done once all is set.