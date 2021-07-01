I hope now people are beginning to see kuti Mapombi is a gentrumen haavanzi, I will always tell you the truth even if that is not what you want to hear. I have been telling you kuti command vaccination is here muchiramba zvino hezvo. I heard this seed company SeedCo has already started sending unvaccinated people home, yes, ko mange musina kuzvinzwa here, havasivo vakatotanga, they were just following suit after Telone withdrew Covid-19 allowances and send unvaccinated workers on forced leave. This Zanu PF government is good at command things. I however think this is the only command thing that I partly support though I do not agree with the criteria. The government should educate people on the need to be vaccinated, all NGOs; kana tapedza kupa vanhu rice kumusha uko let us educate people about vaccines. Let us stop spreading fake news, those who do not want to get the jab, please stop saying nonsensical conspiracy theories.

Speaking of NGO’s, I heard that First Lady sisi Auxillia’s Angel of Hope is facing the chop kkkk, haipo paList yevakorinde from the overzealous PDC Muguti. Is it a case of mistaken identity? Mapombi is thinking if this mean that the First Lady also erred on conforming to the requirements of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)? Is Muguti playing with fire or kungoda zvavo kutinzwa. Chete he is not the first one, Chedu Hove pano paMasvingo once banned NGOs and Zinanga paZaka once banned Heal Zimbabwe. I hope we will not see a political muscle ichipindira ipapo, if the Angel of Hope failed to do what it is required then it has to stop operating immediately kkkk. Mapombi had the privilege to see the list and was shocked not to see the NGO of the year Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights kkkkkkk that proved to me that the list is made up of cowards. Iko kuZLHR kunoda kumbosvikwa vaMuguti kkkkkkkk I overheard that nepotism is taking its toll in the Southern region, anyway let me end here.

Ko yaPapa Makandiwa ndeipi iyi, forgive me dear readers kwedu kuChitima zvombononoka kusvika, I heard there is a war of words between the sons and daughters of the prophet in the social circles. Hanzi some are accusing while some are defending baba vezvomweya after he backtracked on what he said about taking vaccines. Hanzi vana vembwa havasvinure ka1, so I am glad Papa vakazosvinura kkkk now he is advocating for vaccination. Zuro ndizuro vaimboti I am ready to defy my government’s orders kkkkk. Maybe pane zvimwe zvavaireva not vaccines. Let me stop here before you accuse me of yep yepping.

I recently told you the youngman is mature; I heard he has a strategy but will not disclose it to the public. Yeah at least now akupa vanhu hope, of cause that is kana achirevesa. Remember ndoteam yekunyepaka iyi. Ndovakomana vekuti takasangana naTrump kkkkkkk. I saw the perennial liar Biti being exposed recently. I hope Chamisa paya was just immature and now akura. The last time I went to a rally pedu paMamutse apa chikomana chauya before 2018 erections kkkk as they are called naslikked rebhara kkkk. Hanzi naNero now pagedhe hapana keeper I am going to score nemanhede kkkk, I am one of the first people to jump and ululate chikomana chataura vanhu vakatoti batai mupengo. As all of you know, it turned out kuti gedhe ranga rakaiswa muhomwe kkkk. Chamisa we are tired of jokes and useless talk. I hope all this time you were strategizing, I believe that because last time when you opened your mouth on vaccines, I saluted you and hope you will not disappoint ndingatoshaya appetite to eat my rotten bananas . Word of advice to the young man, the playing field will never be even, we need to start seeing some action. Pindai muvanhu muite basa, Zanu Pf haisi kumira nemulockdown imomo. I know some of you will say hee hee vakada kuunganizda vanhu vanosungwa, I have never said itai maRally but MDC members should be talking to people muzvikona imomo, do not wait for the election season.

On a serious note, MDC should be serious if they want people to vote for them. You need to start changing how they do things, people should vote for a person not party, that system has allowed us to have zvindomundomu kuParliament because they just capitalized on the party name. Right now in many constituencies, Zanu PF has more than five candidates who are working on the ground, kuMDC kana svosve haro then vozongouya time yemaelections vorakashwa and cry foul. Start selling individual ideas to the electorate now before it’s too late.

I hear that seNyika tine chikwereti cheumwe Doctor weku South Africa airapa Save rwizi rukuru Tsvangirai kkkk, this is a joke sure, kutotumirwa debt collector less than a thousand Rands kkkk. Chikwereti cha2018 sure kkk, chete I heard kuti Joji said the government was ready to pay the debt. Mtuvi please pay them in our powerful local currency kuti zvizipe lol. Nyaya dzacho dzakagarawo dzatorwa negovernment. This was a chance for Dougie who was recently fired from the Alliance and his party to clear the credit. Eheka ndopavaifanira kumira mira apa to show that they are the ones who took over form Tsvangirai kkkk. I wanted to see if they were going to quarrel with Chamisa and Biti as they have been doing all along vachirwirana mushakabvu akazvizororera zvake.

Mukomana weApolojersey uya wekuti he can defend Bob and fight the army is back and this time he is in another bootlicking overdrive. Remember that time he dared ED saying Bob will rule from the grave but recently I heard him saying haana kumbokwesherana na ED kkkkkkk. This young man is surely the worst thing that has ever happened to ZanuPF youth league but kungoti hako Zanu ihomwe yebenzi, you can find anything and any mad person. Chipanga, remember you lived at the mercy of Doc Gucci and her husband’s lieutenants who are still in the party but are faking allegiance to ED for their survival. You can’t tell G40 members to rejoin Zanu PF because they are still in the system and some of them varikubika mhanga ichakudhakai mese makarivara. Doctor Gucci and the G40 kingpins are out there vachinzwa uchitengesa base kudaro. Wakutamba naMaisva ohhhhhh, usazoti Mapombi haana kureva when the table turns.

Before I sign of off and go kunokanga maputi, I would like to say thump up to madam Chipfakacha from our very own Masvingo ZRP Central. She is leading from the front in dealing with Mushika shika in town. I heard vanenge varipo paGlow everyday manheru apa making sure that her officers are not taking bribes and let zvipipipi in town. Keep the good work Madam as you promote Zupco monopoly in town chero isina mota and pasina social distancing and sanitization of passengers at Zupco pickup points. Madam, make sure these measures are enforced paGlow nepama Robots because this happens at your full glance. Everyday there will be hordes of people intending to go home but vazhinji vanozobuda na5 nekushaya maZupco. Pangu ndasakura ndazunza, till we meet again next week, Mboko iMboko!