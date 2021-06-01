Fully grown cabbages in one of the Gutu South gardens

Terrence Ndowora





Member of Parliament (MP) for Gutu South constituency, Pupurai Togarepi has said he is utilizing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to strengthen horticulture activities in his constituency, TellZim News can report.

Togarepi confirmed that he has so far bought 10 Jojo tanks for irrigation activities that will benefit women in their horticulture projects using the ZW$2 million allocated to develop Gutu South.





“We received ZW$2 million CDF as Gutu South constituency. We are running several projects but at the moment we are focusing on horticulture projects for women. As of now, we bought 10 Jojo irrigation tanks for women’s projects,” said Togarepi.





The project focuses on vegetable crops such as cabbages, carrots, rape, and organic garlic, among others.





He said the project is meant to boost crop production and turn around the economic fortunes of Gutu South and the whole district at large.





He further said they introduced competitions amongst the farmers as a way to encourage each other to work hard.





“We do horticulture competitions where the best farmers are awarded. We do this to motivate each other to do much better so as to secure food in the constituency and district at large,” said Togarepi.





The women have managed to secure a market for their organic garlic in Harare.





Apart from strengthening the horticulture sector, he has bought material to construct a youth community center which will be used for various projects and entertainment.





The center will be equipped with television sets and other indoor activities like table snooker.



