What is going on across the Limpopo Cdes? Kutanga it was our neighbours paMoza, before the toothless club of whiskey drinking and women loving SADC leaders could intervene, paEswantini chakabva chabhiridha. While we were still trying to figure out what was going on, tonzwa imwe mhere zvakare pa South Africa. Without mentioning our crisis that has been ongoing since time immemorial, we know kutsva kwendebvu varume vanodzimurana but apa paipa maComrades. What’s so special about this guy called Zuma, is he that powerful to cause such alarm and despondency in the kauntry yakaonekwa na Malema kkkkkk? Mbeki was removed from power asina kupedza term by Zuma, now the ghost of tribal politics is haunting ‘uncle Musholozi’. Is Ramaphosa aka CR7 next? With the current turmoil I don’t think he will finish this term because history has a tendency of repeating itself. If that is anything to go by, our coup guys should be very worried because a coup is likely to happen again. If in SA history can repeat itself, then why not munyika ino yechipikirwa? This is the only way to have change since opposition parties have dismally failed to dislodge Zanu PF.

I also heard that our fellow Zimbos are at the forefront of looting forgetting that they are there to seek sanctuary vachitiza nhamo yeZimbabwe. Please Brothers and Sisters, zivai zvamakafambira ikoko and let the South Africans resolve their issues. Kana muchizvigona come home and demonstrate here because there is also need, Zanu ikungoondonga nyika takatarisa. Infact, kuno kutori serious, in SA people are demonstrating over the arrest of a single person, how many have been arrested, kidnapped and tortured here but makanyarara. Siyai Mapenzi epajoni aite hupenzi hwawo hwekuzviparadzira zvinhu zvavo. Musatsiura vana vevamwe venyu vane misikanzwa nhaika. Ane nzeve dzekunzwa Mapombi wont repeat herself.

Kkkk but i think apa ndopaida vakomana vedu apa to thwart the insurgency, hanzi ED should just lend Ramaphosa one truckload of our boys who can round up the whole town without guns only armed nezvamboko. But something is not right with the world class monitors, where are they when South Africa is burning like this? If it was Zimbabwe I am sure vaidai paakutotaurwa nyaya dzemaHuman Rights abuses ipapa. Let me leave this for another day ndangoti ndidarike napo zvangu but remember over 100 people died in SA yet no noise from the civic society yeko, please Zim Civic Society learn not to be crybabies kkkkkkkk, zvikafamba mushe they will cry more than the bereaved ipapa kkkkkkk.

Mapombi is not a soccer fan but as a patriotic woman, kana panotambawo MaWorry Us ndinodawo kunzwa kuti what is going on. I think its high time ZIFA send this clown called Logarusic back to his native Croatia where he came from. We can’t have a fraud getting paid US$7000 per month for setting the worst record ever, NADHA! One win in 12 matches and the win coming against Botswana haaaa I bet I can do better than this guy. Iwe Felton and your whole Zifa guys you must put an end to this joke, zvekuti he took us to Afcon is a blue lie, we all know he was passed the button na Antipas and were past the most difficult stage saka sit down and humble yourselves. Even the most respected guys in the game like Sharuko the Chakariboy have seen that this guy is a CLOWN, I repeat a CLOWN. Izvo zvimadhiri zvenyu tiri kuzviziva, if you keep on with this madness, Mapombi will name and shame people who are involved in dirty deals at the Zifa Village, ehe I know handingasviki hangu kuHarare because handina wekusiira mabanana angu nemaputi kuno kuChitima but watchout.

Enough of Zifa and the clueless Croat, Zanu PF never cease to amaze kkk, I hear they are welcoming back the G40 elements who were surrounding Mugabe paya patafarira n’anaga inobata mai. I hear Chipanga has been welcomed back kkkk. Chete hanzi naED ukabuda MuZANU unounyana. But vana Chipanga there was need for them kuti vambozorodzwa, imagine with the kind of bootlicking he used to do dai vasina kugurirwa muswe taidai tiri papi nhasi? Mind you he is the guy aiti Mugabe will rule from the Heroes Acre, hanzi he is the Biblical Angel Gabriel and will sit next to God kana vanhu veZimbabwe vaakutongwa with secretary for Administration chedu chikomana chasisi Marian, Ignatius Chombo at the gate confirming kuti vanomuziva. Imika, chingoma change choririsa paya hachaitadza kudambuka. We are waiting to hear the likes of Jeppy Jaboon kuti vanoitwa sei. Kkkkk, that guy was a real threat to Chadzamira so panenge pakaipa, regai timboona.

On a more serious note, Mapombi is cross with the President, surely how can he say they want to introduce Anti-Corruption Curriculum in schools from ECD. Is there corruption in schools? How can you teach an ECD pupil about anti-corruption? This is the problem with the Zimbabwe education system. Busy teaching pupils things that they will not apply in life. I remember when I was at school kwedu kwaChirimudombo uko, we were forced to cram the body parts of a locust. Mhashu chaiyo, kutoti Head, thorax and Abdomen kkk, zvotibatsirei izvozvo? There is a very simple remedy to corruption, people should be arrested, convicted and sentenced simpuru! Munhu ngaaende kuMutimurefu, there are a lot of corrupt people in Zanu but they are not being arrested. The only person who was arrested and served is Undenge but Prisca Mupfumira who stole millions is living lavishly. The corruption curriculum should be introduced kuShake Shake house neKuHebert Chitepo school of Ideology. Then it should also be introduced pamaOrientation programs kumaCouncils and parliament uko pavanopinda because there is a lot of corruption going on at MDC and Zanu PF run Councils. But the best solution is arresting and prosecution of criminals. I hope the second republic is listening because vakapinda vachiti ‘Zero tolerance to corruption’.

I heard it’s not raining but pouring for our esteemed Chief’s Council President Fortune Charumbira kkkkkkkk. Ndangonzwawo ndiri mushanga kuno kuChitima hanzi the people of Nemamwa are finally going to be given their chieftainship. Yes u heard me right, vanaNemamwa vaakupiwa ushe hwavo. Charumbira recently lost four wards after the resuscitation of the Bere Chieftaincy. Haa sure they are planning kumupedza chaiko kuti hwaaaaaaa. Manje achasara ari Chief here or Headman kana kuti Airman kkkk. I can’t wait to hear paRally pachinzi let’s welcome Headman Charumbira kkk. But icho chakaoma chikomana chiya, how many years has he been the chief’s council President asingabvi? I think it is high time we remove him and all those who have more than 10 years pachigaro. The presidential term limit should also apply to all presidents kubva kuZifa uko infact kuZifa kotoda 1 term chaiyo nekuti we might see the return of ana Cashbert Dube kkkkkkkkkk. Neku PTUZ kwana Takavafira Zhou uko kkkkkk the guy is not even practicing but he claims to represent teachers’ kkkkkkkk tisingakanganwe kuma Church kunana AFM Ikoko. Nwae ndingazonzi ndotaurisa regai ndiende hangu ndinovesa moto, it’s very cold and if you hear otherwise just know ndaurawa nechando. Mphoko where are you? I miss you so much and the way you smiled for the Dead BC cameras was something else kkkkk till next week, Mboko Imboko!