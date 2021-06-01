Rujeko Clinic; one of the centers where residents are getting their jabs.

Clayton Shereni

MASVINGO-Women from various suburbs in Masvingo have pleaded with Masvingo City Council officials to enforce professionalism at all council clinics and increase Covid-19 vaccination centers in the city as residents scramble to get their jabs.

This came out during a Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA) online dialogue held on July 15, 2021, on service delivery and women issues during the Covid-19 era.

One of the participants, Lizzie Rugumi bemoaned the lack of professionalism by nurses and other healthcare workers at council clinics alleging that they are always on a go slow and sometimes shout at patients, thereby divulging their privacy.

“Some time ago I accompanied a patient to Runyararo Clinic and we arrived at 9 am only to be attended at 12 noon. They were saying they are on a tea break and one wonders what kind of break would take three hours. Nurses should treat us fairly, they have a tendency of being rude and shouting on top of their voices which may invade my privacy,” said Rugumi.

Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) Masvingo chapter chairperson, Joyce Mhungu also implored the local authority to increase vaccination centres to avoid congestion at council clinics.

“If possible, the local authority should introduce mobile clinics and other centers so that women avoid walking long distances to vaccination centers and spending hours in winding queues,” said Mhungu.

MURRA programs officer, Rumbidzai Magurupira said her organization was going to engage with the relevant stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the concerns which were raised during the meeting.

“We will take up their recommendations and engage relevant stakeholders. One of the issue which we will take up is to work on collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, City Council and youth organizations to raise awareness on the Covid-19 vaccine. We will advocate for further decentralization of Covid-19 vaccine areas,” said Magurupira.

City Council Public Relations Officer, Ashleigh Jinjika who was also part of the dialogue promised to take up the raised issues to the city fathers.

“I want to thank all the participants for their contributions. I will take all the contributions to the management,” said Jinjika.

The local authority recently launched a Covid-19 vaccination program in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Child Care where residents are getting their jabs at four centers; Masvingo Provincial Hospital, Runyararo Clinic, Rujeko Clinic and Mucheke Clinic.