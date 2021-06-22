Zimbabwe is likely to play an active role in the ongoing conflict in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado region to save their ‘brother’ at war, Zanu PF Secretary for Science and Technology Christopher Mutsvangwa said recently.

Addressing several members of the Zanu PF Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) at Great Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe campus on June 20, Mutsvangwa said the nation was geared and prepared to play an active role to fight the Islamist rebels in war-torn Cabo Delgado.

“Zimbabwe can intervene in the Mozambique conflict. We have the capacity to deal with the enemies of the Mozambican government.

“The President of Zimbabwe is very confident and has got the situation under control. We will play a major role under Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) in helping our neighbour,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

He however said he could not reveal the details on how the government of Zimbabwe would go about the intervention.

“I am not allowed to discuss details on national security though,” he said.

The revelation came on the heels of the call by French President Emmanuel Macron for Zimbabwe to intervene and resolve the Mozambican crisis.

“As a former ambassador, I know the kind of language I am speaking. Our former detractors are making efforts on the diplomatic front to try to re-engage us as a government and sooner than later you will have the results of the meetings availed to you,” added Mutsvangwa.

The northern part of Mozambique has been embroiled in a conflict between rebels and government forces since October 2017.

The head of the Angolan diplomacy on Monday June 28 announced a budget of US$12 million for the deployment of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) standby force in support of Mozambique in a diplomatic meeting held by the regional bloc.

Analysts have said Zimbabwe, along with Namibia and Angola were likely to be involved as they have participated in other deployments in the past.