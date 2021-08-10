CHIREDZI- A 10-year-old Chiredzi child will have to live with the memories of watching an allegedly drunken villager fatally attacking his father for greeting him on their way to the shops last week.

Andsern Sibanda (32) of Matsvati village is on the run after he allegedly attacked Gumhani Dike (36) of Panganai village under headman Mupapa, Chief Sengwe area while the latter’s son watched on August 11, 2021.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and called upon members of the public to assist the police with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“I can confirm the incident which took place in Chikombedzi where a man was murdered and the accused is yet to be arrested. I urge members of the public to value life and help the police with any information which might help to arrest the suspect,” said Dhewa.

Sources privy to the incident said Dike was on his way to Chomupani Business Center in the company of his child when he met Sibanda who was allegedly drunk.

Dike reportedly greeted Sibanda who instead of greeting him back started to accuse him of being boastful and a misunderstanding between the two arose.

Sibanda allegedly grabbed a stone and hit Dike countless times on the head and he sustained deep cuts.

Sibanda then fled the scene and Dike’s child who was watching his father being attacked then rushed to report the matter to one of the villagers, who attended the scene and took Dike to Chomupani Clinic.

Dike was referred to Chikombedzi Mission Hospital the following day and the matter was reported to the police.

His condition continued to deteriorate and he died around 2000hours on the same day.