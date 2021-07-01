File picture

Farmers in Bikita East ward 15 are expecting a bumper harvest from the 19.5 hectares of winter wheat they planted under the Presidential Wheat Pfumvudza programme, Member of Parliament Johnson Madhuku has said.

Madhuku said a single farmer who planted one hectare last farming season inspired 88 farmers who then planted on a larger scale.

“From last year’s one hectare by a single farmer, this year we have 19.5 hectares under irrigation by 88 farmers,” said Madhuku.

Government offered inputs to farmers in irrigation schemes as well as those on wetlands.

Madhuku also said that the farmers use water from two nearby rivers for irrigation purposes.

“The irrigation activities have not been a problem since we have two sources of water, that is Svibire and Mujiche streams,” said Madhuku.

He said that, though there has been a great development in terms of land, farmers are expecting to at least have a plot each of their own than to share a farm.

“Since the idea is to increase our wheat output this year, the farmers also wanted to be given plots of their own in order to have bigger lands as a result an increase in the output,” said Madhuku.

However the farmers are said to be facing problems in fencing the farms since they do not have enough fencing equipment, which disadvantages them as cattle sometimes budge in the fields.

“Sometimes cattle budge into the farms due to the shortages of fencing materials so they are seeking for assistance,” said Madhuku.

Zimbabwe has been facing serious wheat shortage as local farmers could not meet demand on the domestic market but however, the nation is likely to witness more deliveries in terms of wheat as several farmers in and around Masvingo province have planted the cereal.