File picture

Courage Dutiro

CHIPINGE- Villagers in Gona A and Murenje ,Ward 21, Chipinge rural are finding it hard to access clean water as they have never had a single borehole since independence.

Although the ward has 42 boreholes, the affected villages hit by Cyclone Idai in 2019 are in a deplorable state.

Their plight has been worsened by Covid-19 as villagers and their livestock are struggling to access the precious liquid.

Ward 21 councillor, Lucas Muchinani said villagers and livestock in the ward travel long distances to access water.

"The ward is facing serious water challenges; people are walking long distances to fetch clean water. Some people walk for about four kilometres to access water for domestic and agricultural purposes,” said Muchinani.

He also said some of the mal-functioning boreholes were neglected after Cyclone Idai struck and appealed for government intervention.

"Some boreholes in this area collapsed due to the impact of cyclone Idai and they need to be flushed. Areas like Rimbi and Manyezu are the most affected ones. I am appealing to government and other stakeholders to assist," added Muchinani.

The prevailing conditions are however in contrast with World Health Organisation (WHO) standards that claim an individual requires 20 to 50 litres of clean water daily for drinking and other hygienic practices.

Scarcity of water is also in breach of the country’s constitution that enshrines water as a basic human right which is essential for a healthy life.

“Every person has a right to safe, clean, potable water, sufficient food and the State must take reasonable legislative and other measures, within limits of the resources available to it, to achieve progressive realisation of this right,” reads Section 77 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution Amendment number 20.

Covid-19 pandemic has also brought socio-economic challenges that have forced rural families to rely on market gardening for survival.

However, with climate change shock that is being experienced, women and youths in Ward 21 are now facing a worsened economic crisis due to unavailability of water in the area.

In March 2019, the Eastern highlands were extensively hit by cyclone Idai that destroyed lives, livelihoods and infrastructure.

When the disaster struck, United States government, International relief organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) channeled over US$2.5 million relief funds to Zimbabwe towards assistance of Cyclone Idai victims.

GOAL Zimbabwe also donated $US100 000 towards water, sanitation, hygiene, and shelter for individuals in cyclone-hit areas of the eastern province.

However, the situation in Ward 21 brings in a question of whether those funds were really used for their intended purpose or there was abuse of funds by authorities?