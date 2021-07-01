Brendon 'Boika' Denes

Masvingo based World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa Welterweight champion, Brendon Denes is in a camp preparing for his upcoming non-title fight in the United States of America (USA).

Known in the ring as ‘Boika’, the fast rising boxing superstar is scheduled to face the Nigerian boxer Sule Olagbade on August 21, 2021 for a non-title fight.

Denes told TellZim News that he has no time to rest as he is currently in camp training hard for the upcoming fight.

“I am in camp in America preparing for the coming fight. I realized that I should stay in camp so as to stay fit since Covid-19 has been a block to our sporting activities in Zimbabwe,” said Denes.

The superstar has an impressive and perfect record of 10 straight wins, no loses and no draws.

His Nigerian opponent Olagbade’s boxing record stands at eight wins (6 by KO), one defeat and zero draws.

He is in the super welterweight division and he fights in the orthodox stance.

Denes is confident that he will successfully defeat his opponent and promised his fans to maintain his impressive boxing record.

“I am not afraid of fighting big names. To be a champion one has to beat another champion. I am hoping to do wonders as usual,” said Denes.

There are also other fighters from different countries who will exchange blows on the day.

The 26-year-old fighter who started his career at the age of 17, has been performing wonders in the field of boxing.

Denes won the World Boxing Federation (WBF) intercontinental super lightweight title in 2019 and the WBC Africa welterweight title he captured following his impressive win in Namibia last year.

Prior to turning professional, he enjoyed a successful amateur career where he finished with a superb record of 52 wins from 54 matches, losing only two bouts.