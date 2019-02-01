File Picture: From left- Mutare city Mayor Clr Tandi and fellow council staff





Mutare City Council has come under fire from residents after it allegedly purchased top of the range luxury vehicles for top management at a time service delivery is at its lowest in the city.

The local authority, which maintains that it is cash strapped bought a brand new top of the range Toyota Fortuner for its Housing and Community Services Director and a Toyota Hilux 4X4 for its Health Services Director whose total cost reportedly stood at US$320 000.

Mutare residents and ratepayers have slammed the move by council claiming that purchasing of the vehicles was a misplaced priority.

United Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Trust (UMRRT) Director Edson Dube told TellZim News that residents are very disappointed by council’s failure to make service delivery their top priority but rather purchased expensive vehicles for its officials.

“We are very disappointed by the move by the city fathers to buy such expensive vehicles, which is a clear sign of misplaced priorities. The local authority ignores the fact that people in Sakubva have gone for two years without electricity and only US$67 000 is needed to fix the problem, but then council decides to splash money on two 4x4 vehicles costing more than US$80 00 each.

“The Dangamvura pipeline has not been completed until today, with residents in Dangamvura going for two decades without water but council still finds it fit not to complete the pipeline but to buy vehicles. The local authority issued a statement claiming that they are going to disconnect services to everyone who owes them but the question is why further strain the already stressed residents to pay when the council has lots money, busy spending it on luxuries vehicles,” Dube said.

Dube said council has been levying residents since 2016 for street lights levy, road levy and education levy with very little to no improvements in residential areas, raising the question on residents if it is their money being used to buy those vehicles.

When contacted for comment Mutare City Council Mayor Blessing Tandi dismissed the allegations that the purchase of the vehicles is a misplaced priority, saying the vehicles are going to act as incentives, hence improve service delivery.

“These are not luxurious vehicles as people might think, but those are utility vehicles that are earmarked to deliver service in the city. They will enable our officials to do their duties up to our expectations and buying of managers’ cars is our obligation as they are contractual and are entitled to get a vehicle, so this year alone council lost two cars from previous officials.

“Residents are making unnecessary noise over the issue and they are not appreciating the development strides that council have undertaken. We have embarked on a recapitalization program that is targeted at retooling plants and equipment. We have procured a High Spec tipper truck, an ambulance and a refuse dumper as part of the recapitalization programme. Council is looking forward to acquire a new grader and pneumatic roller,” said Tandi.

Two years ago Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) disconnected Maonde residents in Sakubva suburb from the power grid over a ballooning debt owed to the power utility by the council.



