MASVINGO- Having spent the better part of his life in the high density area of Rujeko, a budding youth has found succor in the music industry and is keen to tackle social problems prevailing in the country especially in the high density suburbs.

Music has been used by many artists to speak about socio-economic issues in the country and some have spoken truth to power from the studio booth.

Born Jonas Chinyeruse, Jodah One Player as he is affectionately known, started his musical career at a tender age and has soared to record with one the country’s finest producer Oskid Productions.

The 22 year old dancehall chanter draws inspiration from Jamaican sensation Elephant Man and idolizes Wallace Chirumiko aka Winky D, whom he dreams to collaborate with in future.

In a wide ranging interview with TellZim News, the budding artist who is set to drop a singles collection said he wants to tackle social issues prevailing in the country using music.

“I want to convey social messages through music. When I record a song, I want it to provoke debate and target a certain topic especially the ones that affect the ordinary person,” said Chinyeruse.

Chinyeruse who is the reigning Outstanding Dancehall artist of the year in Masvingo is set to drop an eight track singles collection before the end of year.

In the upcoming singles collection, Chinyeruse has a few tracks which are focused on social issues including track titled ‘My Life’ which he said speaks about the life of the ordinary citizen in the high density suburbs popularly known as the ghetto.

“I grew up in the ghetto and I have seen a lot of things unfolding. What I want is to give a voice to the people who are failing to be heard. The ghetto is a place where many life stories are not getting attention and I would like to tell that ghetto story,” said Chinyeruse.

Besides the singles collection, the 22 year old artist is also working on securing collaborations with established artists as he seeks to break into the national music scene.

The singles collection is being promoted by Masvingo business mogul Tasunungurwa Marisa of Marisa Worldwide.