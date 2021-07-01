The late Chief Tshovani born Hlaisi Mundau

Beatific Gumbwanda

CHIREDZI-One of Zimbabwe’s longest serving traditional leaders, the late Chief Tshovani, born Hlaisi Mundau who succumbed to Covid-19 recently diedan unhappy person after losing part of his territory to Chief Neromwe, whom the Government installed as substantive chief in 2019.

In a letter dated June 29 2021, the late chief blamed a top Air force official for using his military influence to grab the land in despute.

Before Chief Tshovani died, he wrote to the Commander Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda inviting him to discuss ways to bring to order Air Commodore Jacob Nzvede whom he accused of straying into his area of jurisdiction by imposing Neromwe as Chief.

Chief Neromwe was installed as substantive Chief in 2019 by the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira together with Chief Mazungunye, a member in the National Chiefs Council and the event was graced by Chiefs Gutu, Serima, Mabika, Bere, Shindi, Chivi and Nemauzhe though local Chiefs, Sengwe and Gudo boycotted in solidarity with Chief Tshovani.

According to documentation at the District Development Coordinator’s Office, the Neromwe people of the Ndoro tribe invaded Chiredzi when it was uninhabited and they originated from the Ndau area in Chipinge District.

“Neromwe and his brother, whose name we do not know are said to have come into the Lowveld on a hunting venture. It is said they found the area uninhabited. They then decided to settle in the area and with the passing of time, Neromwe established himself as its leader,” reads the documentation.

The Romwe Chieftaincy was destroyed in about 1908 when its territory was declared a European area.

This area lies between Chiredzi river to the East, Mutirikwi and Runde rivers to the South and West respectively, with its original northern boundary being Musiwidzi river while modern day Chiredzi town and Triangle sugar estates were part of it.

However, Tshovani who is believed to have been left administering three wards only (20, 22 and 32) died fighting to retain the four wards that were placed under Neromwe Chieftaincy (wards 17, 26, 28 and 29) citing that his establishment was illegitimate.

Tshovani wrote to the ZDF Commander Sibanda citing that Neromwe Chieftainship was necessitated militarily by Air Commodore Nzvede from whom he was claiming US$38 736.00 and 21 cattle.

“Every year Zimbabwe Defense Forces across eight Zimbabwe rural provinces meet chiefs at their provincial head offices, and at these meetings they pledge their loyalty, respect and subordination, a norm that made them to win the liberation struggle.

“However, that’s not the case in my area of jurisdiction as your highly decorated soldier, Air Commodore Nzvede who has strayed into my area of jurisdiction by imposing his brother as Chief, hence this direct invitation to find a way to bringing him to order,” reads the letter.

The letter further states that the late Chief Tshovani had overwhelming evidence that the aforementioned was the sole military heavyweight behind the illegal imposition of non-existent Neromwe chieftainship in his area.

“I am the fourth/fifth oldest chief in Zimbabwe and I therefore deserve utmost respect from your highly disciplined army,” wrote Chief Tshovani.

Tshovani compiled a US$38 736.00 cost sheet to be recovered from Air Commodore Nzvede together with 21 cattle.

The letter was allegedly received a few days before the Chief succumbed to covid-19 related symptoms, and sources privy to the development availed a letter with a ZDF stamp dated July 2 2021.