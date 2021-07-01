People waiting for the jab at Chiredzi Hospital

CHIREDZI-Nearly 50 000 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine in Chiredzi District so far, as pressure to get the jab mounts, with most companies making it a requisite for their employees to get vaccinated.

The district encompasses Zimbabwe’s sole sugarcane producer, Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ) which has an estimated 18 000 employees, being the largest private employer outside government.

So far 46 580 have at least received their first dose, with 16 964 having received both doses while 29 616 have received the first and waiting for the second dose.

Most health institutions are being overwhelmed by the turnout of those who want to get their jabs, witnessed by long queues at all vaccination centres daily.

Chiredzi District Medical Officer (DMO) Doctor Brian Dhlandhlara confirmed that the vaccination programme is now well received, and there is high turnout on a daily basis.

“Vaccination is going on well and we have all our facilities open for the public. Demand is high as evidenced by the increasing number of people coming for vaccination at our facilities. We have also started outreach campaigns for those who live far from health facilities with the help of various partners,” said Dr Dhlandhlara.

Chiredzi District was declared a Covid-19 hotspot by the Ministry of Health and Child Care as a number of people who had been infected with the virus grew, with 50percent of most companies’ employees having been quarantined after testing positive which led management to make it a requisite for employees to get vaccinated.

Private players have also started offering vaccines, with Premier Services Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) in Chiredzi only vaccinating 20 people per day as pressure mounts at Chiredzi General Hospital and council run Chiredzi Poly Clinic.

In light of the high infection rate in the district, Doctor Dhlandhlara said the district has enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its staff handling serious Covid-19 cases at its isolation centre at Chiredzi General Hospital.

“Appropriate PPE is available at the hospital and for our staff including staff manning the Covid-19 isolation center,” said Dr Dhlandhlara.



