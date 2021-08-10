File picture of Chiredzi Police officers receiving a donated battery

Chiredzi police last week launched a crackdown on night clubs and bars that were breaking Covid-19 rules selling alcohol and gathering revelers to watch English Premier League matches on television while others were partying in there.

On August 22, 2021 26 people were arrested at Labamba Sports bar where they were watching Manchester United’s clash with Southampton on TV while others were drinking in the bar, going against Covid-19 restrictions as the district was declared a hotspot for over three months.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said they are mainly targeting bars and night clubs where people gather while drinking beer and watching the EPL.

“The current police raids in Chiredzi are mainly targeting bars, night clubs and other places where people are gathering in numbers as a way of mitigating the spread of the virus in Chiredzi. "Apart from arresting, we are also doing campaigns urging residents to be guided by the World Health Organization guidelines,” said Dhewa.

Chiredzi Central Police had been facing vehicle challenges as its two vehicles were down following head-on accidents on different locations before District Crime Consultative Committee donated US$1500 to repair the Toyota Revo which is now back on the road.