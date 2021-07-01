CHIREDZI Town Council has begun utilizing part of its ZW$42 million allocation of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), with work having started on repairing drainage systems and roads which have been in a deplorable state for some time.

Chiredzi Town Council has been struggling to repair its drainage system which has been causing problems every rainy season, until government announced the programme.

In an interview, Chiredzi Town Council Engineer, Wesley Kauma said that the road rehabilitation programme came at a critical time where the refurbishment of drainage systems and roads had been long overdue.

"We have since received our first allocation for the ERRP and three local companies namely Ngomla Investments, Absolom and Trade Code will share works in drainage and road rehabilitation. After this phase is complete, we will then apply for the second phase where we will be focused with areas like Makondo and Westwood where the roads are very bad,” said Kauma.

Four critical drainage systems in town namely Zava Business Centre, Lyonnais and along West Road have been prioritized on the first phase of the program.

The poor drainage system has been blamed for flash floods experienced in wards 7, 4 and 5 which affected many households last year.

Late last year, President Emerson Mnangagwa declared all roads a national disaster which led to the formulation of Statutory Instrument 147 (SI147) of 2020 where the government forked out US$400 million which will be disbursed across the country.

Masvingo Province recently got its first allocation of US$8 million, which is the first phase of the program.

This ERRP will include re-gravelling of roads, patching of potholes, clearing of vegetation as well as construction and maintenance of drainage systems.