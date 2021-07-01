Chivi Central Member of Parliament Ephraim Gwanongodza

Ward 12 villagers in Chivi Central have reportedly joined hands with their councilor and legislator to construct a clinic that will ease the burden of them walking 21 kilometers to the nearest clinic.

The nearest health facility, Chibi Mission Hospital is so far away that there have been instances where women have given birth on their way to the hospital, putting their lives at risk.

Ward 12 councillor Tedfed Tizai confirmed the development and said the clinic was now at slab level and would encompass the contribution of the community, council and Chivi Central Member of Parliament Ephraim Gwanongodza.

“We made an agreement that each household will contribute US$2.00 towards the project and three men from the community volunteered to do the building under the supervision of the council’s building inspector. We have also managed to build two blair toilets at the site.

“Due to the economic hardships, we wrote letters to well-wishers asking for help and managed to get 107 bags of cement and MP Gwanongodza also gave us $50 000 from the Community Development Fund (CDF) which was used to buy door frames, 200 bags of cement and deformed bars for the main clinic,” said Tizai.

Tizai however said lack of a reliable water source in the new clinic’s proximity is a challenge, as they only rely on Tugwi River or seasonal wells for water supply.

“The bricks were molded five kilometers from the clinic at Tugwi river and we were assisted by council with a tractor to transport the bricks though I had to source for fuel,” said Tizai.

Tizai spoke of a case in which a pregnant woman had to give birth on way to the hospital after facing transport challenges to the mission hospital.

“A woman from Mazhaungwe village once gave birth to twins at a local shop while waiting for transport,” he said.

One woman from the ward, Agnes Moyo told TellZim News that the distance is unbearable and is a barrier between villagers and the nearest health institutions.

“Walking for 21 km is not a joke. People are dying because they cannot get medical attention when required. The elderly people have challenges walking and some end up dying at home,” said Moyo.

Recently Tizai invited health facilitators to come and vaccinate people in his ward and he transported them to and from Mazhaungwe village.

“I invited health officials to vaccinate people and the process went quiet well. However I had to fork out from my pocket to provide for fuel,” Tizai said.

Tizai said he is appealing to well-wishers to assist in the building of the clinic, which will save a lot of lives in his ward.