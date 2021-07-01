The late Steve Kwashi

Emmanuel Chitsika

This year has continued to rob the football fraternity of its most decorated gaffers as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in Zimbabwe, not sparing even turf greats who have been known to lead with distinction.

After claiming football giants such as David ‘Yogi’ Mandigora and the first ever coach to guide the Warriors to their maiden COSAFA Cup Misheck ‘Scania’ Chidzambgwa, another legend of the game Steve Kwashi has once again answered the most dreaded proverbial call.

On July 26, 2021, a dark cloud fell on the local football landscape when Masvingo born yesteryear legendary gaffer and role model for many young coaches in the country, Kwashi breathed his last in his Harare home.

The Dude as Kwashi was affectionately known succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at the age of 67 and was buried in Harare the following day, leaving a scar on the hearts of many who would have wanted to give him a well-deserved sent-off.

Kwashi got the moniker ‘The Dude’ which is usually associated with a fastidious man because he claimed that he wanted nothing short of perfection and style from his charges during a match.

Having had a colorful playing career, The Dude went into coaching where he proved his menthol and enjoyed a purple patch also guiding Harare giants Caps United to their first post-independence league title in 1996.

During his playing time, Kwashi played for Sables, Zimbabwe Saints and then Dynamos football clubs to mention just a few where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of decorated football legend George Shaya.

Born on May 5, 1954, Kwashi grew up in Zvishavane playing amateur football and later on went to break into the premiership scene having caught the attention of elite league teams.

In March 2001 however, The Dude was involved in a nasty accident while returning from a league match in Hwange, an accident which left him with permanent injuries and was comatose for seven months.

Kwashi had an illustrious coaching career after enrolling for a Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) course, alongside other household names like Sunday Chidzambgwa.

Kwashi was then attached to English Premier League side Aston Villa which is now home to senior national team midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

During his coaching career, Kwashi won the Coach of the Year a record three times with two of the awards being during his tenure with Blue Line Aces in 1988 and 1989.

He also went on to lift his third trophy with a star-studded Caps United side in1996.

The football genes which The Dude had also runs in his son Fungai ‘Tostao’ Kwashi who also had his fairytale on the local football scene and went to Vietnam before coming back home to join the Makepekepe family.

He also inspired his nephews Nicholas and Kudzanai Kwashi who have also tried their skills with many local clubs.

Kudzanai once captained now defunct Masvingo-based premiership club FC Victoria as well as playing for Shabanie Mine FC where Kundai also tried his luck.

The Dude is survived by wife Christina and seven children; four boys and three girls.