Golden Maunganidze flanked by MISA Mozambique national chairman Fernando Goncalves and MISA Tanzania Chairperson Salome Kitomari.







Emmanuel Chitsika

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has slammed the Zambian government’s move to disrupt internet connectivity during the presidential elections on August 12, saying it was deplorable and infringes on the citizens’ right to information.

Addressing journalists at MISA House in Lusaka on August 13, MISA SADC Regional Chairperson Golden Maunganidze said the organization is concerned about the safety of journalists, urging the Zambian government to conform to International treaties they are signatories to, in order to ensure the protection and promotion of the general citizenry’s rights.

“MISA is particularly concerned about the safety and security of journalists and the media in Zambia; the enactment of claw-backs as the recently enacted Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No.2 of 2021 and the need for citizens to access information at all times both online and offline. The throttling and subsequent internet disruptions in Zambia on the day of elections to date are deplorable, given that elections are at the core of the exercise of democracy and respect of citizens’ rights.

“Access to the internet and social media platforms is very critical during election as it facilitates transparency around the processes and fosters active citizen participation. Suffice to note that internet equates to access to information and to the realisation of the right to freedom of expression,” said Maunganidze.

He also said MISA was critical of the Zambian government over its failure to reform existing laws that suppress press freedom despite having shown commitment to that effect.

“The failure to critically address and reform existing laws such as the Public Order Act (1955); Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Act, the Penal Code Act (1938) and the recently promulgated Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act among others is an unfortunate drawback that might have serious repercussions on how the forth coming elections are conducted,” Maunganidze said.

The call by MISA came against a background on which a number of media violations have taken place in Zambia, with destruction of independent radio stations for allowing opposition party campaigns.

“The attacks which include the ransacking and damage of property at Liberty Radio in an attempt to block the opposition Democratic Party president, Harry Kalaba from appearing on radio on a paid programme followed by yet another attack by the PF officials who violently disrupted a radio programme on Radio Ruswepo in February shows lack of press freedom,” said Maunganidze.

MISA however made some demands to several responsible authorities including SADC, to address as a matter of urgency before, during and after the election period, urging the Zambian government to desist from shutting down the internet to the detriment of both the media and the general citizenry.

“The Zambian government should see to it that the internet is available, affordable and accessible at all times before, during and after elections in line with the provisions of the revised ACHPR Declaration of Principles of Freedom of Expression and Access to Information,” he said.