Kaguvi ECD block under construction

Member of Parliament (MP) for Gutu West, John Paradza has teamed up with traditional leaders and the community to improve access to education and health in their constituency.

Since he won the seat in 2018 succeedin Tongai Muzenda, Paradza has not just focused on access to education but he has made sure that the schools are conducive for pupils.

Paradza has dedicated the Constituency Development Fund that he received from treasury towards upgrading schools and clinics, which are a necessity in every community.

Major projects since 2018

This year Paradza received over ZW$150 000 as part of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and channeled a huge chunk towards roofing of new classroom blocks at various primary and secondary schools.

“We received a total of ZW$157 000 CDF as Gutu West constituency. We are running several projects but at the moment we are focusing on roofing school blocks. As of now, we have completed roofing most of these school blocks,” said Paradza.

Gutu West constituency field officer, Martin Nyikayaramba said education was on top of the list of their developmental projects because it is key to development.

“We decided to shift our focus to roofing of school blocks and some of them were built using Paradza’s personal resources with the help of the community. Education sector is important as it is key to the success of our children,” said Nyikayaramba.

He said they have completed roofing some classroom blocks at Thornhill Secondary School which had been long overdue.

They have also completed roofing the Early Childhood Development (ECD) block at Matizha Primary School in ward five, one classroom block each at Chikwiza and Mawadza Primary Schools among others.

Other ECD classroom blocks at Tatoraivhu (ward 7) and Uzuve (ward 1) Primary Schools are almost complete.





Nurse's house being built by Hon Paradza with the help of the community

Philanthropic work

The young legislator whose love for the youth is not a secret has also gone an extra mile by helping less privileged children.

Since he assumed duty, Paradza has dedicated some of his personal funds to pay tuition for top-performing grade seven pupils who would have failed to proceed to secondary school.

Currently a total of eight form three pupils: four boys and four girls, at Chikwere secondary School in ward five, are beneficiaries of this initiative.

With the help of the community, Paradza is also fronting the construction of cottage houses for nurses at Matizha clinic and two others for teachers at Chivave Primary School.

Nyikayaramba said they have also set aside some resources aimed at improving access to quality healthcare in Gutu West.

“We also channel some of the funds to construction of clinics to improve our health sector and some of them are nearing completion. We are in the process of building staff houses for the nurses at Matizha clinic and also for teachers at Chivave Primary School,” said Nyikayaramba.

Access to water and recreational facilities

In Ward 2, Paradza has pledged 42 bags of cement which will compliment in the construction of a dam wall.

The dam will be a source of livelihoods for many families who will be using the water for irrigation activities and fish farming.

Paradza also managed to facilitate the drilling of about nine boreholes which were drilled by Gutu Rural Council (RDC) through devolution funds.

He provided fuel and transport which was used in transporting workers and other borehole drilling equipment.

Paradza repaired boreholes that were not functioning around the constituency and has pledged to do more projects to improve the lives of people in Gutu West constituency.



