Kembo Mohadi (in brown jacket) flanked by other party officials

Progress on rehabilitation work of Beitbridge-Harare highway is lagging behind schedule as the much-hyped project initially meant to be done by 2022 is still far from completion.

Speaking to journalists after former vice president Kembo Mohadi’s visit to Masvingo province on Zanu PF party business and assessment of progress on the work, resident engineer Finale Mapurisa said construction companies tasked with the work would have covered 180 out of 274 kilometers by end of first quarter of next year (2022).

“Holding all factors constant, by end of first quarter of 2022 the three construction companies namely Bitumen World, Masimba as well as Exodus &Co tasked with work on the area between Shashe and Bubi rivers would have completed the third phases of their work,” said Mapurisa.

The phases each consist of 20 kilometer stretches and three phases would cover a total of 60 kilometers each.

The remaining 94 from the 274 kilometers will likely take longer to complete because of various factors like the terrain and likely rainfall during the upcoming rainy season.

“Only a person well versed in nitty-gritties of the engineering profession will understand challenges encountered in the construction of this highway. The remaining 94 kilometers will not be finished next year due to various reasons like the rains and geographical terrain. We will have to skip the Ngundu area because of its terrain thus construction will start from Lundi river downwards towards Beitbridge.

“These construction companies traverse through different terrains and other areas have a higher magnitude of work as workers have to cut something like five meter-depth of soil before building the pavement paving way to laying of the tar surface. That does not mean the contractor is not performing well and we are satisfied that they are as good as others,” said Mapurisa.

Mohadi, whose visit on government business inspecting government projects long after his resignation following a scandal which involved engaging in improper conduct, demanded to know if there were challenges contracted companies are facing that hinder progress on the highway.

“We as Zanu PF are the ruling party and the government in situ is a Zanu PF government so am here to see how it works with government in overcoming challenges in the country. All things will be equal for the completion of this road,” said Mohadi.

Beitbridge-Harare highway is vital to the country’s ailing economy as it act as the gateway to its biggest trade partner South Africa.

The road has been in a bad state after decades of neglect compounded by heavy traffic and the new construction is set to improve passage which links Zimbabwe to neighboring countries like Zambia, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from South Africa.