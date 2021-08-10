A lactating mother

Kimberly Kusauka

There is serious confusion over the vaccination of pregnant women and lactating mothers against Covid-19 in the country as officials continue to issue contradicting statements on the official position.

Pregnant and lactating mothers continue being turned away from vaccination centres where they are told that the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) are yet to give a clear directive, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) issuing a statement approving the eligibility of the group for vaccination with all the available vaccines.

In a statement on their website, WHO claimed that vaccination of lactating and pregnant mothers brings in more benefit than harm as they are also at risk of getting infected with the deadly virus.

"WHO recommends vaccinating pregnant women and lactating mothers where benefits outweigh the risks. That means pregnant women with heightened exposures to COVID-19, such as health workers and those with comorbidities, stand to benefit from vaccination," reads the statement.

MoHCC Public Relations officer, Donald Mujiri said the group has not been cleared to get jabbed yet and said the ministry’s scientists were still researching on the effects which may be caused by vaccinating the concerned group.

"As it stands, the ministry has not yet approved the inclusion of both pregnant women and lactating mothers in the vaccination program. Our scientists are still researching on effects of the vaccine on unborn and lactating mothers.

"There are no dates set for approval of the inclusion of these women in the vaccination program even though WHO gave a directive that they can be included. However, those who are 18 years and above are eligible to take the vaccines which are being administered nationwide," said Mujiri.

Chief Coordinator of the National Covid-19 Response, Dr Agnes Mahomva recently gave a statement saying this group and those above 65 years of age can now be vaccinated.

"WHO gave guidelines allowing for the use of Covid-19 vaccines by pregnant women, lactating mothers, people who recovered from Covid-19, people with controlled chronic ailments and anyone else above 18 years can be vaccinated," Dr Mahomva was quoted in a meeting.

Masvingo Provincial Medical Director (PMD), Dr Amadeus Shamhu said the ministry’s stance is yet to be received and no communication has been relayed to them.

"We are still not yet vaccinating pregnant and lactating mothers because the Ministry has not given us written guidelines allowing us to vaccinate those people. We do not operate on our own, therefore we are waiting for the guidance from headquarters," said Dr Shamhu.

However, some lactating mothers and pregnant women have already received their jabs, with some claiming that they have not experienced any side effects either on themselves or their babies.