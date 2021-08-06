File picture

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) has called upon government to make an urgent intervention to address the plight of 12 Chiredzi farmers after Grain Marketing Board (GMB) delayed payments for their produce for three years.

The 12 farmers from Chizvirizvi area under Chief Tshovani who delivered their sorghum and maize produce in 2018 are yet to receive their payments from the marketing authority.

According to the ZIMCODD situational report for June 2021, the farmers are victims of mismanagement after the depot lost their database due to changes in the Information Technology (IT) department leading to loss of information.

“The farmers are in this predicament because the depot lost information regarding Chizvirizvi collection. The farmers have become victims of institutional mismanagement which is calibrated to entrench social and economic inequality,” read the report.

Chiredzi Rural District Council ward 22 Councilor Wilfred Manyiyo is quoted in the report as having attempted to help the farmers engage GMB but the efforts yielded no fruit.

“We have farmers who are yet to receive their payments from GMB. I had visited the depot several times, but they told me that they are looking for information regarding the deliveries made at Chizvirizvi.

“Farmers are disadvantaged and it is my hope that the issue is addressed quickly,” Manyiyo said in the report.

Contacted for comment, GMB Acting Chief Executive Officer Clemence Guta said his office received the reports about farmers who brought grains in 2018 which he said have been reported to the police for investigations.

“We have 12 reports that were made in 2018. Some of these cases have been reported to the police as having been involved in fraudulent activities.

“The cases are before the courts and some of the individuals involved are on the police’s wanted list,” said Guta.

He advised that farmers with queries should lodge them with their nearest GMB depot.

“Farmers with complaints are free to approach their nearest GMB depot for assistance. The GMB is working with the local leadership to identify farmers with complaints,” he said.

The failure to pay farmers on time by GMB seems to be an inherent challenge that has affected farmers’ livelihoods with the cases of Wedza and Tongogara farmers being some of the victims in 2015.